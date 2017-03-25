A call to put our money where our mouth is, the 2015 MADE Holiday Gift Guide highlights this year’s very special, and mostly Southern, gift ideas. Selected from artisans and small businesses, this bunch features unique finds that honor the spirit of thoughtful gift giving. With five types of guides, we’ve included faces and places…
Gift Guide: Home
Gift Guide: Tech
Gift Guide: Food (When You’re Too Lazy To Cook)
Elf Chaser Run with Fleet Feet Montgomery at Hampstead
Join us for our 2nd Annual Elf Chaser Fun Run on Saturday, December 22nd at 8:30 AM and stick around afterwards to enjoy some holiday fellowship at The Tipping Point. Be sure to wear your most festive Christmas attire and you could win prizes!
2015 Raycom Media Camellia Bowl
Named after the Alabama state flower, the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl is a college football bowl game that will feature a representative from the Sun Belt Conference against one from the Mid-American Conference. Kickoff is on Saturday, December 19, 2015 at the historic Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, AL at 4:30PM (CDT). The game will be televised…
It’s a Wonderful Life at The Capri Theatre
The Capri Theatre’s 2015 season comes to a close on December 4, 2015 with its annual showing of It’s a Wonderful Life. If you haven’t had a chance to ever see it on the big screen, I suggest you check it out. It’s a special night for the Capri and a spectacular way to kick…
Actual Open Christmas Letter
Dearest cousin Angela, I received your letter yesterday with great delight. How can it be that the holidays are already breathing down our necks? Soon we will be completely occupied with the physical, psychological, and emotional torture we call the Most Wonderful Time of the Year. But hey, the red cream Oreos still share shelf…
What You Should See Before 2016
WORDS Evans Bailey PHOTO imdb.com The Capri Theatre’s 2015 season comes to a close on December 4, 2015 with its annual showing of It’s a Wonderful Life. If you haven’t had a chance to ever see it on the big screen, I suggest you check it out. It’s a special night for the Capri and a spectacular…
Dearest cousin Angela, I received your letter yesterday with great delight. How can it be that the holidays are already breathing down our necks? Soon we will be completely occupied with the physical, psychological, and emotional torture we call the Most Wonderful Time of the Year. But hey, the red cream Oreos still share shelf…
That show is going to last three weeks: Community 101
WORDS By Henri Cheramie Community is television at it’s finest. Smart and self aware, and most certainly sure of it’s impending cancellation, that each season plays as if it were it’s last. With a strong cast, witty and absurd writing, and a healthy dose of parody, Community is a cult comedy sensibility wrapped in…
Behind The Instagram: Brisket & Latke Sandwich
Words: Randy Gresham, Jr. I am a chef. I spend the vast majority of my day in constant motion making sure that our guests are happy and fed. In doing so, I rarely possess or make the time to eat myself. It is usually a quality assurance taste or nibble of this or that as…
A Varietal of Ways to Conquer a Wine Dinner
WORDS and IMAGE by Taylor Hardy Before I get into the details and required knowledge of a wine dinner, I want to preface by discussing how the concept of this article started. As most great topics, it began with a simple conversation with my mother, someone who knows very little about wine, yet not…
This Is My Favorite Time of Year for Beer*
WORDS Sam Wootten Late Summer and early Fall bring about the release of more styles and unique once-a-year brews (Pumpkins, Harvests, “Autumn”, Oktoberfest, etc) that prepare your palate for the coming season, with a gentle reminder that Winter is coming. It says, “Go ahead. Enjoy the sweetness and warmth while it lasts. Frolic and let…
Wine Tasting Notes
WORDS Will Abner We have made it through the holidays, out-kicked our coverage as far as gift-giving goes and are left with rather bleak checking accounts. I love the joy of giving out gifts to my family and friends, but dang, it sure does make for a bleak January (or maybe it’s just me). Anyways,…
5 Design Tips for a Stylish Holiday Season
WORDS Crystal Strickland of Southern Posies Styling, Concept, & Floral Design: Southern Posies Calligraphy: Kara Anne Paper Photography: Aubrie Moates Before the last plate is cleaned at Thanksgiving dinner, Christmas is already on our minds. Santa visits, Christmas cards, decorations, the tree, shopping, gifts, parties, cookies, cooking, Christmas Day lunch….I could keep going but these are just…
Music City: An Ode To Joy
PHOTOS Harvi Sahota Nashville is a town of Now. If you’re over a certain age, or haven’t visited the World Wide Web in a bit, you may not know. Otherwise, I’m telling you something that’s obvious. What may not be so obvious is exactly what makes Nashville Now. Our esteemed MADE Columnist tells you this…
College Football Playoff Primer & Predictions
WORDS Nick Hines LOGOS Foxsports.com In case you forgot, college football will have its second annual College Football Playoff this winter, pitting the country’s four “best” college football teams against one another. As we enter the final five weeks of the 2015-16 college football season the four available playoff spots are almost, barring any chaos, settled. …